North Florida congressional district challenge to be expedited to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Congressional districts in North Florida could be redrawn before the next election. Voting rights groups and the state reached an agreement in a lawsuit challenging the current map to focus on just one district.

For years, Florida’s 5th congressional district has been a Black majority district, most recently connecting communities from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

“Black voters will essentially have the chance to elect the candidate of their choice,” Equal Ground founder Jasmine Burney-Clark said.

That changed last year when the maps drawn by Governor Ron DeSantis’ staff were adopted by the Florida legislature. District 5 became centered in the Jacksonville area.

Florida congressional districts before (right) and after (left) redistricting (Florida)

Equal Ground, a group that encourages Black communities to vote, is part of a coalition challenging Florida’s congressional maps. Burney-Clark said the district was originally to give black voters a voice.

“Allows for Floridians in the northern part of the state to elect the candidate of their choice, not the other way around where a candidate is given to them. "

The state and groups challenging Florida’s congressional map reached an agreement in a lawsuit over the map. Both sides agree to focus on the fifth district, which was represented by Democrat Al Lawson until this year.

Under Florida law, congressional districts cannot be drawn to diminish minority voters’ ability to elect someone of their choice. Lawson lost re-election after the maps were implemented last year. However, the state argues that race-based gerrymandering violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The stipulation filed with the courts says the voting groups will also drop their challenges to other reconfigured districts.

Florida’s fifth district is the district that changes the most during each redistricting cycle, which is supposed to happen every 10 years. It’s been more frequent after courts order a new map.

“For it to be up for discussion every legislative cycle really does make me wonder why the diminishment of Black votes is the priority of multiple governors,” Burney-Clark.

The stipulation also asks for the case to be expedited to the Florida Supreme Court. A ruling needs to be issued by the end of the year for any potential changes to be approved by the legislature next year.

Lawson told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau he would consider running again if the map is redrawn.

The Florida Senate and House of Representatives wouldn’t comment on the agreement since it is part of an ongoing court case. The Secretary of State’s office hasn’t responded to our request by the time this article was published.

This isn’t the only challenge to Florida’s new voting maps. There’s a separate redistricting lawsuit in federal court.

