Ocala Police arrest 2 men accused of murdering a man at USF

Marion County Jail booking photos for David Tyler Bartles, 21, and Thomas Allen Phanphilathip, 36, both of Tampa(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men accused of murdering a man in Tampa were arrested after being spotted at a gas station in Ocala.

David Tyler Bartles, 21, and Thomas Allen Phanphilathip, 36, both of Tampa, were booked into the Marion County Jail on Saturday in connection to the murder of a man at the University of South Florida.

According to USF Police, Winton C. Cutchins, 61, of Tampa was found dead in a parking lot early on Saturday morning. He appeared to have suffered upper-body trauma.

Officers say Bartles and Phanphilathip arrived at Cutchins’ house asking for a ride to the bus depot. Cutchins agreed to drive the men to the parking lot. The men then attacked Cutchins with a knife and stole his truck.

Ocala Police Department officers found the two men at a gas station after someone reported to law enforcement the suspects were “looking suspicious.” Officers were told by USF Police that the men were wanted in connection to the death of Cutchins and arrested.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle by force. They will be extradited from Marion County back to Tampa.

