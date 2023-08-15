Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bradford County

Officials don’t yet know what the man was doing in the road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 24-year-old Lake City man is dead after a hit-and-run in Bradford County early Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the hit-and-run that happened at around 2 a.m.

Troopers say the man was in the westbound lane of County Road 227, West of Southwest 57th Avenue when an unidentified vehicle hit him.

Afterwards, a 24-year-old man from Starke was driving an SUV and ran over the man’s body.

That driver called 911.

“I think that even if you never get caught, that it’s probably gonna haunt you for the rest of your life. So if I were you, I’d fess up I’d turn myself in.”

Antoinette Welshans, resident

An unknown person also notified firefighters at Bradford County Fire Rescue Station 90, who responded as well.

FHP troopers have not released the name of the victim or the second driver.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477.

