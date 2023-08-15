Lake City man killed in a hit and run crash in Bradford county

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bradford County early on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 24-year-old man was in the westbound lane of County Road 227 west of Southwest 57th Avenue when an unknown vehicle struck him.

Troopers don’t know if the pedestrian was standing, walking, or lying in the westbound lane when he was hit.

A second vehicle traveling in the westbound lane then struck the pedestrian. The driver of the second vehicle called 911.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477.

