Santa Fe College officials host safety training as new charter school opens

By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College officials are brushing up on safety procedures now that they have a new charter high school.

Emergency management team members led a tabletop safety training for college and charter school leaders.

They reviewed protocol for threat situations such as an active shooter on campus.

The new Academy of Science and Technology charter high school began last week, bringing younger students to campus and new responsibilities for staff. “With that comes a lot of regulations,” said Associate VP for Information Technology, Bill Penney. “We are trying to make sure we meet those responsibilities, so we are adding the charter staff into this meeting. The idea is that not only are we going to train for the college staff but also our new high school”

The new charter school began on Thursday and Santa Fe College starts on Monday.

