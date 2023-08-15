Software company opening operations center in San Felasco Tech City

Vobile is expected to hire hundreds to work at a new operations center in Alachua
Tech City in Alachua is growing again with the announcement of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software company moving in
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tech City in Alachua is growing again with the announcement of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software company moving in.

On Tuesday, the developers of San Felasco Tech City (SFTC) announced Vobile will establish a 10,000-square-foot R&D and Operations Center in Alachua.

They say the company will hire hundreds of employees in the coming years. Vobile plans to recruit engineers and other operating staff from the University of Florida and the surrounding community.

The company has developed software to “fingerprint and watermark” copywritten work for digital content owners, such as movie studios, TV networks, and streaming platforms. Vobile also offers services to enable transactions on Web3.

“Vobile is thrilled to establish a regional headquarters at San Felasco Tech City,” said Britt Woodall, Director of Special Projects at Vobile. “This is the beginning of Vobile’s plans to grow our presence in Florida.”

San Felasco Tech City is already home to other companies including Neurotronics, Anamar Environmental Consulting, Inc., TIMCO Engineering, Nextgen Biologics, Fracture, Novapproach Spine, and Daft Cow Brewery.

“We are excited to welcome Vobile to San Felasco Tech City,” said Mitch Glaeser, CEO, Emory Group Companies (Owner of San Felasco Tech City). “Their expertise in digital content protection will only further enhance the thriving tech community here.”

