Suspect shoots at victim waiting for the bus in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was hurt after a mistaken identity led to a shooting at a bus stop in Gainesville on Monday.

Officers say at 2:26 p.m., they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 34th Boulevard and 23rd Terrace.

The victim and a witness told officers they were sitting at the bus stop when someone approached them and began talking to the victim.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, thought the victim was a woman. The suspect realized, after getting closer, that the victim was biologically male.

Officers say the suspect then pulled out a handing and shot at the victim. The bullet grazed the victim and the suspect ran away. At the time of this report, the police department did not clarify if the victim is transgender.

GPD is actively investigating this incident and asks any members of the community with information to call 352-955-1818 or contact Crimestoppers at 352-372-7867.

