Update: Loose goats seen roaming UF campus found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Update: Officials with the University of Florida say they have found the missing goats Wednesday morning.

The University of Florida is renewing its efforts to find goats spotted roaming campus after the animals started appearing in the city last month.

UF released a wanted poster for the goats on X, formerly Twitter. The animals have been spotted around campus including on rooftops near Dickinson Hall.

Officials ask anyone who spots the animals to call 352-392-1591.

In July, the Gainesville Police Department received calls about goats roaming the streets. Some of the animals were able to the captured.

