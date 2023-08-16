Alachua County public schools still without an updated support guide for LGBTQ students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even after the start of the school year, Alachua County public schools are without an updated support guide for LGBTQ students.

A scheduled discussion on the guide at the school board meeting involved only public and board comments about the desire to support the mental health of all students.

The old guide was discarded because it doesn’t meet new rules approved by state leaders.

Staff members say the new guide will be available by the board’s meeting on September 5th.

