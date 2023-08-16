Alachua County School Board considers new school zoning proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many students in Alachua County may be sent to a new school next year as the school board considers a comprehensive rezoning.

Alachua County Public School officials say the new proposal is meant to even out the populations of their schools across the county. The district released the first draft of a re-zoning map and held a workshop on Wednesday to discuss it.

Officials say they hope to shift student populations to a more consistent layout geographically.

Maps have been proposed for elementary, middle, and high school. If approved, they would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.

“Population is changing and growing in different areas, so it’s kind of needed,” said Robert McNeal, a parent of a student at Stephen Foster Elementary. “The school that I was in had a larger classroom attendance than the one I put [my son] in because of the magnet program, which makes it a good option for me.”

School district officials say they have yet to estimate how many students would be affected by the changes. Seven community input sessions will be held on the proposed maps before a final vote scheduled for Nov. 7.

The first community meeting is Tuesday at Hawthorne Middle/High School.

View an interactive map here. PDF versions of the maps for elementary, middle, and high schools are below:

