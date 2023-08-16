Bicyclist hospitalized after getting struck by vehicle in Gainesville
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Gainesville.
FHP troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of northwest 53rd street and northwest 39th avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
TRENDING: Suspect shoots at victim waiting for the bus in Northwest Gainesville
Troopers say the man received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a 2011 Nissan.
Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy also responded and helped treat the bicyclist for their injuries.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.