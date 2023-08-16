Bicyclist hospitalized after getting struck by vehicle in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Gainesville.

FHP troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of northwest 53rd street and northwest 39th avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Troopers say the man received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a 2011 Nissan.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy also responded and helped treat the bicyclist for their injuries.

