Bicyclist hospitalized after getting struck by vehicle in Gainesville

A bicyclist received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Gainesville on Tuesday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Gainesville.

FHP troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of northwest 53rd street and northwest 39th avenue just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

TRENDING: Suspect shoots at victim waiting for the bus in Northwest Gainesville

Troopers say the man received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a 2011 Nissan.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy also responded and helped treat the bicyclist for their injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire near Evinston on Tuesday. Four residents were...
Family left without a home after Alachua County fire
Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire near Evinston on Tuesday. Four residents were...
Family left without a home after Alachua County fire
A bicyclist received non-life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Gainesville on...
Bicyclist hospitalized after getting struck by car in Gainesville
The proposed budget would reduce SFR firefighter staffing from four firefighters per shift to...
Starke residents upset over proposed budget, could cut emergency response staffing