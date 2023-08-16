Cost to protect Gov. Desantis, First Family jumps to nearly $10 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Taxpayers are paying significantly more to protect Governor Ron DeSantis and his family as he runs for president.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s “Report of Transportation and Protective Services” shows the department spent $9.4 million on salaries and travel expenses during the fiscal year ending June 30.

Under Florida law, FLDE provides around-the-clock protection to the governor and First Family.

The agency report shows the cost of protecting just Gov. DeSantis nearly doubled. Most of the expense was for law enforcement salary, which went from $2.3 million to more than $5 million.

A little more than $3 million went toward travel expenses, nearly a million more than the year before.

“These increased costs are reflective of a governor who refuses to stay in a state that he was elected to govern,” DeSantis Watch spokesman Anders Croy said.

DeSantis announced his presidential campaign on May 24 but had been traveling the country before the announcement to promote his book “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” Croy said he would like to DeSantis stay in Florida and help save taxpayers money.

“People can’t afford Florida. We deserve a governor that’s focused on that, not what matters to Iowa and New Hampshire voters,” Croy said.

The governor’s office sent the Gray Florida Capital Bureau a statement saying the increase is because of the elevated threat profile and extra security measures have been taken for the governor and his family.

“FDLE has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain safe.” Gov. Deputy Press Secretary Alex Lanfranconi said in the statement.

Metal grates were also installed on the fence surrounding the governor’s mansion Wednesday.

The governor’s and immediate family members’ travel records are now withheld from the public after DeSantis signed a new law this year. The law also covers other state leaders including the lieutenant governor, House Speaker, and Senate President.

The price tag for protecting Florida’s governor has gone up since DeSantis took office. The state spent a little more than two million dollars to protect Rick Scott in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

