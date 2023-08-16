Countdown to Kickoff: Suwannee Bulldogs

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - In the heart of Live Oak, Suwannee is known for two things. With a strong sense of community and success, after a 10-3 winning season in 2022, these bulldogs still have bite.

“They understand what it takes to do what we did last year but also our disappointing season in 2021 so we are not only looking forward to repeating what we did last year but also taking it to the next level,” said head coach Kyler Hall.

“We just got to do the same thing we did last year we just got to go to practice strive for greatness and do better than what we did last year,” said senior running back Marquavious Owens.

Suwannee returns a majority of their starters on both sides of the ball and is driven to get further in the playoffs.

“Get a rerun from last year and we went through a tough loss last year but I feel like we are going to get together and go back and go all the way this year,” said senior wideout Daijuan Perkins

Owens said, “Just work hard play through adversity and have a good season. Hopefully, we play Florida State High in the playoffs. Really just need to beat them go to state and win.”

Community is also an important key to the Bulldogs’ success and hope they are positioned to host a postseason game this fall.

Hall said, “Host playoff games and have that environment there because of that home-field advantage that it can create, our student body was great last year so it’s just one of those places you just look at the stadium itself the history and tradition that is there in live oak.”

Perkins said, “Friday nights mean everything you get to wear your jersey when you walk around the school so you feel like you’re the goat. It means everything just the adrenaline pump when you first walk out in the field.”

Suwannee has to replace some key players like quarterback Bronson Tillotson who accounted for over two thousand yards passing. And Jay Smith who recorded over one thousand yards receiving. However, Hall is convinced of the strength of his returnees.

Hall said, “Relying on those experienced guys with a mix of the talent we have from the underclassmen. Lost some good seniors but we do have a lot of experience coming back.”

“I think we’ll probably go all the way if we continue what we did last year I think we got a lot of returners a lot of seniors left, but we got a lot of talent,” said senior left tackle Justice Leggett.

Hall believes this is a strong senior class and will put the pieces together, the Bulldogs will bulldoze through the competition.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.