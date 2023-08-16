Crash on I-75 involving a patrol car and a truck
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on I-75 involved a patrol car and a truck.
FHP troopers say at around 6 p.m. a police vehicle from a town in the panhandle collided with an F-150 going northbound on I-75 near the Newberry Road exit.
No one was hurt and troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
