Crash on I-75 involving a patrol car and a truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash on I-75 involved a patrol car and a truck.

FHP troopers say at around 6 p.m. a police vehicle from a town in the panhandle collided with an F-150 going northbound on I-75 near the Newberry Road exit.

No one was hurt and troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

