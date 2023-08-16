Created Gainesville to host weekend pickleball tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders with Created Gainesville are hosting “Pickleball with a Purpose” this Saturday.

The nonprofit provides restorative care for survivors of sex trafficking.

100% of the proceeds of the tournament will go to this cause.

According to the Polaris Project nonprofit, Florida is ranked 3rd in the country for reported cases of human trafficking.

“If we look at a map of reported cases NCFL is bright red,” said Created Gainesville director, Alison Ungaro “This issue is very prevalent here and Created Gainesville is the only organization of our kind in NCFL”

The tournament is this Saturday from 8 am-8 pm at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center.

Registration closes on August 16th.

