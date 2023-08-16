Family left without a home after Alachua County fire

Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire near Evinston on Tuesday. Four residents were rescued from the home, but a child's emotional support dog died.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVINSTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire badly burned a home in southeast Alachua County Tuesday evening.

Neighbors tell us that the fire started around 6 p.m. along southeast 82nd terrace near Evinston.

Four people got out of the home safely, but one went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

An emotional support dog for a child died in the house.

Neighbors say the family lost everything and was referred to the Red Cross for help.

