Family left without a home after Alachua County fire

EVINSTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire badly burned a home in southeast Alachua County Tuesday evening.

Neighbors tell us that the fire started around 6 p.m. along southeast 82nd terrace near Evinston.

Four people got out of the home safely, but one went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

An emotional support dog for a child died in the house.

Neighbors say the family lost everything and was referred to the Red Cross for help.

