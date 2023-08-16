Firefighters battle garage fire in Bradford County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire after a garage went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say a garage caught fire on Northwest 178th Loop. When crews arrived, they could see flames coming from the building and heavy smoke.

Multiple vehicles were inside the garage when it caught fire. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

