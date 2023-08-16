Gainesville High School instructor’s play selected for Tampa Bay Theatre Festival
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County public school instructor is taking center stage.
Navy Junior R.O.T.C. instructor Kimberley Mullins at Gainesville High School wrote a play that was selected for the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival.
The play is called ‘Single Black Female in the Navy,’ which explores a young woman’s journey in the military.
Mullins is a retired Navy vet who already has several writing credits to her name, including a few novels.
