Gainesville High School instructor’s play selected for Tampa Bay Theatre Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County public school instructor is taking center stage.

Navy Junior R.O.T.C. instructor Kimberley Mullins at Gainesville High School wrote a play that was selected for the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival.

The play is called ‘Single Black Female in the Navy,’ which explores a young woman’s journey in the military.

Mullins is a retired Navy vet who already has several writing credits to her name, including a few novels.

