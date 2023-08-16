Gainesville High School instructor’s play selected for Tampa Bay Theatre Festival

Navy Junior R.O.T.C. instructor Kimberley Mullins got her play, ‘Single Black Female in the Navy,' selected to be in the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County public school instructor is taking center stage.

Navy Junior R.O.T.C. instructor Kimberley Mullins at Gainesville High School wrote a play that was selected for the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival.

The play is called ‘Single Black Female in the Navy,’ which explores a young woman’s journey in the military.

Mullins is a retired Navy vet who already has several writing credits to her name, including a few novels.

