Gator volleyball team is picked to finish at 11th in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll

The Gators are ranked in the top 15 for the 33rd time
Florida will play against top 10 opponents like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators are less than two weeks away from their season opener and are predicted to finish in the top 15. Florida is ranked 11th, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

It is the 33rd time under head coach Mary Wise, and also chosen to finish second in the SEC.

Four seniors are back with the team, including Alexis Stucky, a team-high in assists with nearly 1,200, and Sofia Victoria, coming off a career-high 286 kills.

Florida is coming off a 25 and 6 record with their 25th conference championship. The Gators ended the season with a third-round loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA tournament.

The Gator volleyball team’s schedule includes two Big Ten showdowns with a pair of top 10 teams with Minnesota (Sept. 3rd) and Wisconsin (Sept. 17th). Florida starts up their conference schedule on Sept. 22nd at Auburn.

Florida hosts a Fan Day on Sunday, Aug. 20th where you can get a first look at this year’s team.

