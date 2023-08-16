MCSO: Trenton man arrested for repeated sexual battery on child over an 8 year period

Deputies say the sexual abuse took place over the course of 2001-2009, from when the victim was 9-16 years old.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man from Trenton on Tuesday accused of sexual battery on a child for multiple years.

Deputies arrested Thomas Coffman, 50, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count of molestation. Deputies say the sexual abuse took place over the course of 2001-2009, from when the victim was 9-16 years old.

The abuse was reported on Jan. 17, 2023, while deputies were conducting an unrelated investigation. The detective met with the victim on Feb. 7 in reference to the allegations, where she chronicled Coffman’s history of sexual abuse.

The detective conducted an interview with Coffman on Aug. 10. He denied having any inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.

He is booked at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

