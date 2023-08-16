New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

Two men accused of murdering a man in Tampa were arrested after being spotted at a gas station...
Ocala Police arrest two men accused of murdering a man at USF
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 101; Biden pledges visit as recovery crews continue grim search for remains
If approved, staffing at the Starke Fire Department would reduce from four firefighters per...
Starke residents upset over proposed budget, could cut emergency response staffing