Newberry leaders decline meat processing plant meeting with Alachua County Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry city leaders are declining to hold another joint meeting on a proposed meat processing plant. Mayor Jordan Marlowe says the city’s support of the project and conditions are already clear.

On Tuesday, the mayor sent a letter to Anna Prizzia, the chair of the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners, declining her invitation for a joint meeting on the plant.

Marlowe says “We do not feel there is anything left to say that would warrant another meeting to restate what has already been said.”

In the letter, he reiterated the city’s support for the project and their willingness to donate land for the facility.

He says the only thing left is for the county to move up the timeline for improving County Road 337 from 2030 to 2026. The road would be used to access the facility.

The county must also find a private operator to run the meat processing plant.

Many leaders like the idea of the meat plant in the city, but they say the county must decide if they would like to move forward.

