Paige’s Kitchen: Honey Vinaigrette
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a simple salad dressing that only requires a few ingredients and can be made in a jar. The dressing is light and the perfect addition to any type of salad. But it really shines when you add fruit to the salad. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- ½ cup canola oil
- ⅓ cup white balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons minced shallot
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a clean jar.
- Cover with lid and shake until fully blended.
- Use immediately, or chill until ready to use.
