Paige’s Kitchen: Honey Vinaigrette

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a simple salad dressing that only requires a few ingredients and can be made in a jar. The dressing is light and the perfect addition to any type of salad. But it really shines when you add fruit to the salad. Enjoy!

Ingredients

½ cup canola oil

⅓ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons minced shallot

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a clean jar. Cover with lid and shake until fully blended. Use immediately, or chill until ready to use.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Greek Watermelon Salad

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.