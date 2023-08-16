Paige’s Kitchen: Honey Vinaigrette

This dressing is light and the perfect addition to any type of salad.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a simple salad dressing that only requires a few ingredients and can be made in a jar. The dressing is light and the perfect addition to any type of salad. But it really shines when you add fruit to the salad. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • ½ cup canola oil
  • ⅓ cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons minced shallot
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a clean jar.
  2. Cover with lid and shake until fully blended.
  3. Use immediately, or chill until ready to use.

