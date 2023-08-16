President of College of Central Florida shares new programs at Ocala CEP Breakfast

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Dr. James Henningsen, president of the College of Central Florida is sharing new programs at the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership EXceptional Breakfast.

More than 8,000 students attended the 6 campuses in Marion, Levy, and Citrus County. School officials received grants to add several partnership and apprenticeship programs for nursing, business, and education degree programs.

“The innovative ways we’re partnering and the amount of funds local dollars that are coming from organizations, they really see that as a priority,” said Henningsen. “If you’re raising that much money locally to have state dollars, they’re getting a greater return from that state investment.”

Henningsen also shared how TikTok is banned on campus but is still open-minded about other artificial intelligence tools.

“We’re exploring this to make sure of ways of keeping academic integrity with CHATGPT. We don’t use TikTok but we look at different technology tools to help make learning faster, more effective,” said Henningsen. “The classroom has state-of-the-art technology or interfacing so we can bring in the web, we can bring in Zoom, plus your live folks are there in the class. I think using all those techniques, our students are going to graduate with that competence knowing that they know technology is growing and it’s out there.”

Henningsen said they have a new center for the nursing program coming soon. They will hold the groundbreaking ceremony on September 21st.

