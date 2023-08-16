Siblings adopted by same family as babies learn they’re biologically related

The siblings, born 1.5 years apart, were both abandoned as babies and unknowingly adopted by the same family. (WCBS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two siblings, abandoned as babies and adopted into the same family in the early 2000s, looked into their ancestry and found out they are biologically related.

Claudia, a cardiology technician, recalls the moment she first laid eyes on Vicky in 2004 at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, New York. The little girl was just days old at the time.

“I opened the stall, and I saw this little precious thing, tucked under the toilet tank and wrapped in a blanket,” Claudia said. “I just scooped her up and ran to the clinic.”

With Claudia by her side, a now 19-year-old Vicky visited the spot where her birth mother left her for the very first time Tuesday. What was a bathroom at the time is now an electrical closet.

“Now, knowing the story, it definitely is a lot but in a good way,” Vicky said.

Vicky always knew she was adopted but not how her journey began. Just over a month ago, she learned that Claudia was not just her adoptive mother’s close friend, but the woman actually found her and cared for her until her family took her home.

Angela and Dennis adopted Vicky, making their family of four a family of five. They had two boys: a biological son, Nicholas, and an adopted son, Frank, who was found in a diaper bag on the steps of Bellamy’s Christian Day Care in 2002.

Frank, now 20, recently learned his full adoption story, too, and became curious about his biology. Mom Angela stepped in with kits from Ancestry.com.

She says she told Frank and Vicky, “Maybe you have some relatives in common. You’re both from Staten Island.”

Frank submitted his kit first and Vicky not long after. The results left them floored.

“I got the match that my brother had popped up as my full sibling, my biological brother,” Vicky said.

Frank says when Vicky called to tell him the news, he didn’t believe her at first.

“Little did I know, I’ve been living with my blood my whole life. It’s insane,” he said. “We were both found a year and a half apart and wound up with the same family. The odds are insane.”

Dennis says for years, people have been asking the family if Vicky and Frank are related, but they would say no “because we didn’t know they were.”

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

The siblings, born 1.5 years apart, were both abandoned as babies and unknowingly adopted by...
'It's insane': Adopted siblings shocked to discover they're biologically related
Lyrics for Life Foundation, founded by the Gainesville rock band Sister Hazel, presented a...
UF Health receives large donation for cancer research
At around 6 p.m. a police vehicle from a town in the panhandle collided with an F-150. No one...
Crash on I-75 involving a patrol car and a truck
A scheduled discussion on the guide took place at the school board meeting.
Alachua County public schools still without an updated support guide for LGBTQ students