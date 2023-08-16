Starke residents upset over proposed budget, could cut emergency response staffing

If approved, staffing at the Starke Fire Department would reduce from four firefighters per...
If approved, staffing at the Starke Fire Department would reduce from four firefighters per shift down to two.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Annual budget discussions at Starke city meetings are getting heated as residents voice their concerns over a proposed reduction in firefighter staffing.

While there was no agenda item on the topic at Tuesday’s Starke City Commission meeting, a handful of residents still spoke during public comment about the proposed budget that would reduce staffing at the Starke Fire Department from four firefighters per shift down to two. Shane Wharton worries about emergency response times if that were to happen.

Wharton said, “Let’s say your house catches on fire tonight. Your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews are stuck in a burning building and there is nothing you can do. You call 911 and all firefighters are dispatched on other calls, you have to wait in line. God forbid your child or family member dies in the fire. Are you still supporting this budget cut?”

No decision was made on that bit of the budget tonight, but Mayor Scott Roberts says hard decision must be made when trying to balance the budget this year.

“We have aging fleets, we have an aging infrastructure. We have a lot of stuff here that if we keep transferring stuff out. We could have a water main break tonight and have to pay $250,000,” said Mayor Roberts.

Along with residents, a good portion of the city’s fire department attended the meeting, with a union representative saying they are still willing to speak with city staff to address staffing. Budget workshops continue with a final meeting on Sept. 7. The final budget is due during the Sept. 19 meeting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

The Gators unveiled new alternate black uniforms to honor members of the armed forces,...
Florida Gators unveil new black football uniforms for the first time
Marion County Jail booking photos for David Tyler Bartles, 21, and Thomas Allen Phanphilathip,...
Ocala Police arrest 2 men accused of murdering a man at USF
Numerous other sites have seen these kinds of layoffs, including in Logan, Utah, where 90...
More than 200 workers losing jobs at ThermoFisher Scientific in Alachua
Officials don’t yet know what the man was doing in the road.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bradford County