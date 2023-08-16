Starke residents upset over proposed budget, could cut emergency response staffing

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Annual budget discussions at Starke city meetings are getting heated as residents voice their concerns over a proposed reduction in firefighter staffing.

While there was no agenda item on the topic at Tuesday’s Starke City Commission meeting, a handful of residents still spoke during public comment about the proposed budget that would reduce staffing at the Starke Fire Department from four firefighters per shift down to two. Shane Wharton worries about emergency response times if that were to happen.

Wharton said, “Let’s say your house catches on fire tonight. Your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews are stuck in a burning building and there is nothing you can do. You call 911 and all firefighters are dispatched on other calls, you have to wait in line. God forbid your child or family member dies in the fire. Are you still supporting this budget cut?”

No decision was made on that bit of the budget tonight, but Mayor Scott Roberts says hard decision must be made when trying to balance the budget this year.

“We have aging fleets, we have an aging infrastructure. We have a lot of stuff here that if we keep transferring stuff out. We could have a water main break tonight and have to pay $250,000,” said Mayor Roberts.

Along with residents, a good portion of the city’s fire department attended the meeting, with a union representative saying they are still willing to speak with city staff to address staffing. Budget workshops continue with a final meeting on Sept. 7. The final budget is due during the Sept. 19 meeting.

