Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for murdering girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Tuesday who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Jordan Ernsberger, 30, had an active homicide warrant for the murder of his girlfriend Deborah Lanham last December.

Lanham was reported missing and investigators say they later found her body in Hamilton County.

They say she died from blunt force trauma.

Ernsberger was serving time in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges and upon release, was taken to the Suwannee County Jail.

