UF Health receives large donation for cancer research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizers with the Lyrics for Life Foundation presented a one hundred thousand dollar check to UF Health.

The Gainesville rock band Sister Hazel founded the non-profit. Organizers teamed up with Stop Children’s Cancer to give the donation.

Lead singer Ken Block was there to hand over the check to UF Shands leaders.

The donation goes to support the research of doctor Paul Castillo, whose focus is on treating T-cell lymphoma and leukemia.

