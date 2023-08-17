TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - An attorney for the State’s Ethics Commission says the chair should resign.

Glen Gilzean is the Ethics Commission chair and was also appointed administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

That body oversees Disney World.

Under Florida law, commission members cannot hold public employment.

A member of the advocacy group “Integrity Florida,” says one public official should not sit on a board that judges ethics cases of other public officials.

“If a public employee is also serving as a member of the Commission on Ethics, which acts as a judge essentially over ethics cases that are brought against other public employees, then there is a perception by the public that there would be a conflict of interest,” said Ben Wilcox, Integrity Florida.

Gilzean’s salary for his job with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is 400 thousand dollars.

He draws no salary as chair of the Commission on Ethics.

