Florida Congressional delegation calls on NCAA to reverse decision on FSU player

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - Members of the Florida Congressional delegation sent a letter on Thursday requesting the NCAA allow Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. to play this season.

The NCAA denied Jackson’s hardship waiver after he transferred from Miami. The waiver would have cleared Jackson to play for FSU after moving to be closer to his ailing mother.

Jackson, who grew up about 20 minutes from Tallahassee in Havana, began his college career at Maryland in 2021. He used his one-time transfer to play at Miami last season. He hopped schools again this offseason to be near his mother, who has an undisclosed medical condition.

On Thursday, twelve members of the Florida Congressional delegation signed a letter asking NCAA President Charlie Baker to reverse course on its decision. The letter explains that rules to tighten the criteria for undergraduate students to transfer were formalized days after Jackson transferred to FSU.

“The NCAA’s decision to deny Darrell’s request punishes athletes for supporting their families. We ask that you reconsider Darrell’s hardship waiver due to the aforementioned circumstances,” the letter states.

The bipartisan letter was signed by Representatives Kat Cammack (FL-3), Neal Dunn (FL-2), Mike Waltz (FL-6), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), Darren Soto (FL-9), Cory Mills (FL-7), Maria Salazar (FL-27), Carlos Gimenez (FL-28), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Laurel Lee (FL-15), Jared Moskowitz (FL-23) Kat Cammack (FL-3), and Daniel Webster (FL-11).

Jackson calls the decision “hurtful.”

“I know what I came home for; I came home for my mom,” Jackson said last week. “Me, I’m just trying to get through it and be here for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”

The full letter to the NCAA is below:

Dear President Baker, We write with disappointment in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) decision to deny Darrell Jackson Jr. hardship waiver. Darrell sought a hardship waiver in order to transfer to Florida State University in order to be closer to his ailing mother. Growing up in Havana, FL a short drive from Tallahassee, Darrell attended the Gadsden County Highschool where he became a proficient student and athlete. Darrell first signed with the University of Maryland before transferring to the University of Miami in his home state of Florida where he started 11 games last season and had 27 tackles, 3 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. On December 7th, 2022 due to the health condition of his mother Darrell announced his intentions to transfer to Florida State University in order to be closer to his mother. Darrell officially enrolled at Florida State University on January 9th, 2023. We commend Darrell for his strong commitment to his family and support him as he As you know on January 11th, 2023 days after Darrell transferred the NCAA Division I board of directors formalized rules to significantly tighten the criteria for undergraduate students who transfer for a second time to be granted a waiver to play immediately. Given Darrell transferred before the NCAA transfer rules are disappointed with the NCAA’s decision to apply these rules ex post facto. The NCAA's decision to deny Darrell’s request punishes athletes for supporting their families We ask that you reconsider Darrell’s hardship wavier due to the aforementioned circumstances. We respectfully look forward to your prompt response.

