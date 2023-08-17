Fort White students win FDOT road safety competition

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The group of four from Fort White Highschool are the winners of District Two’s first PSA video contest.

This is part of FDOT’s Target Zero Initiative which focuses on the importance of roadway safety for teenagers.

In order to qualify, the students had to submit a 30-second video on how they would educate their peers on roadway safety.

“Every distraction is not worth your life,” said winner Jaycee Pettis. “Every text message, call or notification whether that be messages, Snapchat Instagram. It’s not worth your life. Those notifications can wait”

District Two Secretary Greg Evans presented the group with an award of $500. “They have an opportunity here. We’re going to take their video to social media and blast it out to the world. That will save lives. If it just saves one life, that will be a reward to these kids for the remainder of their life” said Evans.

19 videos were submitted in total.

Others came from schools like Gainesville and Keystone Heights high school.

