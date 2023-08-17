Future Aviators Academy launches at Marion County elementary school

SPARR, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at one Marion County elementary school have their eyes on the skies thanks to a new aviation program.

Officials with the Future Aviators Academy paid a visit to students at Sparr Elementary to teach them about careers in STEM, aviation, and space.

3rd through 5th grade students who join the academy will learn the fundamentals about each career path.

A ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday morning to officially open the program.

MCSO officials joined in by landing a helicopter at the school for the kids to get an up-close look.

