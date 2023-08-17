Future Aviators Academy launches at Marion County elementary school

Sparr Elementary School in Marion County will allow students to join the Future Aviators Academy. The program teaches students about careers in STEM, aviation,
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARR, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at one Marion County elementary school have their eyes on the skies thanks to a new aviation program.

Officials with the Future Aviators Academy paid a visit to students at Sparr Elementary to teach them about careers in STEM, aviation, and space.

3rd through 5th grade students who join the academy will learn the fundamentals about each career path.

TRENDING: Newberry leaders decline meat processing plant meeting with Alachua County Commission

A ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday morning to officially open the program.

MCSO officials joined in by landing a helicopter at the school for the kids to get an up-close look.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville

Latest News

“She was terrified. She kept telling me ‘Mommy I was crying when I was walking down the street.’”
‘They put my daughter’s life in danger’: Mother upset her four-year-old daughter was found on side of road
Sparr Elementary School in Marion County will allow students to join the Future Aviators...
Future Aviators Academy launches at Marion County elementary school
Mayor Jordan Marlowe says the city’s support of the project and conditions are already clear
Newberry leaders decline meat processing plant meeting with Alachua County Commission
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with fairgoers after...
Cost to protect Gov. DeSantis, First Family jumps to nearly $10 million