Gainesville commissioners vote to ban open containers in split decision

Main Street in Downtown Gainesville
Main Street in Downtown Gainesville(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has voted to repeal an ordinance passed during the pandemic to allow people to drink alcohol outside following increased crime.

Commissioners voted 4 to 3 on Thursday to repeal the ordinance with Reina Saco, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits in dissent. The commission will have a first reading on the repeal on Sept. 14.

Under the open container ordinance, people could have open alcoholic beverages outside until 2:30 a.m. It was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic to encourage social distancing and help businesses during the slowdown.

“People are out, walking around doing different stuff real late at night—like 2-3 in the morning, that’s when most of the clubs or bars let out around here,” said Jawan Lee, a resident of Gainesville. “Doing that would definitely shut down some of their options of stuff to do when it gets that late.”

Prior to the vote, Mayor Harvey Ward expressed his support for creating an entertainment district in Gainesville where open containers would be allowed. City leaders asked staff to create plans for the proposed district.

Eastman expressed concerns about the financial impact of the repeal on downtown businesses. Co-owner of Loosey’s, a bar in downtown, said the ban will be a blow to his business.

“It certainly bolstered us through that COVID period,” explained Danny Hughes, Co-owner of Loosey’s. “I fully understand that COVID is ‘over’ but the repercussions are not over for it at all. My business specifically, we’ve made a fairly substantial financial investment into being able to operate the way we’re operating.”

