Gainesville garbage collection company worker dies on the job

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A contractor for the company which collects garbage in the city of Gainesville died on the job on Monday.

Green For Life (GFL) Environmental, a waste management company, confirmed to TV20 a contracted worker for the company died.

The company has not clarified the cause of death at this time.

TRENDING: Alachua County School Board considers new school zoning proposal

This developing story will be updated as we learn more about the incident.

