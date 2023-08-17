Gainesville garbage collection company worker dies on the job

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A contractor for the company which collects garbage in the city of Gainesville died on the job on Monday.

Green For Life (GFL) Environmental, a waste management company, confirmed to TV20 a contracted worker for the company died.

The company has not clarified the cause of death at this time.

This developing story will be updated as we learn more about the incident.

