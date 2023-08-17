Hawthorne’s Jaz’lyn Jackson signed her NIL to play girls basketball at Hill College

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has become increasingly evident over the years that Hawthorne produces an abundance of athletes. That showed today as two-time state basketball champion, Jaz’lyn Jackson signed her letter of intent to Hill College, a program that competes in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Jackson’s resume is impressive, she is a versatile player that played almost every position.

She averaged 10 points per game, 8 rebounds, and more impressively has two state basketball championships under her belt.

Jackson is one of only two people, who won two rings in the history of the Hawthorne girls’ basketball program.

Jackson is excited for the future, but Hawthorne will always be home.

“I think that it’s going to be a great experience for me and something new something, at the next level, something that’s going to push me harder and harder,” said Jackson. " I am going to miss the fans and everyone that comes out and supports you and the community loves sports, no matter what it is they all come out and support you no matter what.”

She joins the Hill College team on a full scholarship and as their new shooting guard.

Last season the Rebels finished last season with an overall record of 18 and 13 securing the fourth-place conference position.

The signing was followed by a ring ceremony, to celebrate the Hawthorne girls’ basketball team’s state championship win.

Coach Cornelius Ingram spoke about the girls, the team, and the community in Hawthorne.

Ingram guided the girls’ basketball team to the program’s second Class 1A state title in four seasons with a 42-38 win over Wildwood.

Hawthorne has a majority of starters returning on the team and Ingram believes there will be a lot more championships in the foreseeable future.

