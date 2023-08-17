Lake City Police are searching for a missing teenager

De’asha Thomas, 15, was last seen on August 12th near Dairy Queen on west U.S. Highway 90. She may be traveling in a 2021 grey Nissan Altima.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are searching for a missing teenager.

Officers are looking for De’asha Thomas, 15, who was last seen near Dairy Queen on west U.S. Highway 90 on Saturday.

They say she was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jean shorts, and a bonnet.

She also has purple colored hair.

TRENDING: ‘They put my daughter’s life in danger’: Mother upset her four-year-old daughter was found on side of road

They say she may be traveling in a 2021 grey Nissan Altima.

Deputies ask that anyone with information immediately call (386)-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

