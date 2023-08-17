LCPD: Missing teenager found safe

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Officials at the Lake City Police Department reported at 4:26 P.M. on Thursday that De’asha Thomas has been located and is safe.

Lake City Police officers are searching for a missing teenager.

Officers are looking for De’asha Thomas, 15, who was last seen near Dairy Queen on west U.S. Highway 90 on Saturday.

They say she was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jean shorts, and a bonnet.

She also has purple colored hair.

They say she may be traveling in a 2021 grey Nissan Altima.

Deputies ask that anyone with information immediately call (386)-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

