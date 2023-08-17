Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in

Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A man in Nevada caught an unusually massive fish in the Humboldt River.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.

The department said the fish was over 36 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Gonzales caught the fish on the Humboldt River in Eureka County in central Nevada.

Gonzales told the department it took him over an hour to reel the massive fish in.

Officials said it was a record for the area.

Carps, on average, weigh between 8 to 10 pounds, but they can grow much larger. The world record catch was landed in 1987 when a carp weighing 75 pounds, 11 ounces was caught in France.

