Marion County resident has trailer stolen by an alleged friend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest warrant has been issued after a woman was identified stealing a trailer from a friend.

Deputies are looking for Kelly Thomas after they say she and two other people stole a trailer.

They say Thomas had helped her friend clean up their yard earlier in the day when she then told the victim that she could easily sell the trailer for five thousand dollars.

Thomas is now wanted on grand theft charges.

