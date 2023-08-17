Marion County resident has trailer stolen by an alleged friend

Someone in Marion County had their trailer stolen by their "friend" after they realized how much it is worth.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest warrant has been issued after a woman was identified stealing a trailer from a friend.

Deputies are looking for Kelly Thomas after they say she and two other people stole a trailer.

They say Thomas had helped her friend clean up their yard earlier in the day when she then told the victim that she could easily sell the trailer for five thousand dollars.

Thomas is now wanted on grand theft charges.

