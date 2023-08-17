OPD officer arrested after threatening to “shoot up” ex-girlfriend’s home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala Police Department officer was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of aggravated stalking.

According to the arrest report, an investigation was launched on July 31 after Natawi Chin, 27, sent a voice message to his ex-girlfriend threatening to “shoot up” her home.

The victim explained she and Chin dated for about a year before breaking up. Afterward, He began acting aggressively accusing her of cheating.

He drove by her home and noticed another car parked there. He parked down the street and tried to call her. He then knocked on her window.

Officers say in the voice memo, he acknowledged he would have texted the threat, but making a written threat would get him arrested. Chin specifically mentioned his SWAT rifle and threatened to “empty the entire magazine.”

The Ocala Police Department released the following statement:

“We regret to inform our community about the recent arrest of one of our police officers for aggravated stalking (dating violence). This incident is deeply unfortunate and disappointing. We want to emphasize that such behavior goes against the principles and values of our department, and we do not tolerate any criminal misconduct, especially from those who take an oath to protect and serve. The individual involved has been terminated and is no longer part of our law enforcement agency. Rest assured, the Ocala Police Department remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within its ranks. We are committed to justice and will do everything we can to hold everyone accountable for their actions. We appreciate our community’s continued support during this unfortunate circumstance.”

