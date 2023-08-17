Police respond to incident at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A large number of Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a mobile home park in Northeast Gainesville on Thursday evening.

At the time of this report, officers have released very few details about the incident at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park on Northeast 39th Avenue. They have confirmed two people were detained.

They say the situation is “under control.”

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

