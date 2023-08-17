Police respond to incident at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Gainesville

Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Gainesville
Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Gainesville(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A large number of Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a mobile home park in Northeast Gainesville on Thursday evening.

At the time of this report, officers have released very few details about the incident at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park on Northeast 39th Avenue. They have confirmed two people were detained.

They say the situation is “under control.”

TRENDING: Gainesville commissioners vote to ban open containers in split decision

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

An assistant manager says she was fired after reportedly being forced to sell produce like ice...
DOLLAR GENERAL SPOILED FOOD FIRING
Main Street in Downtown Gainesville
Gainesville commissioners vote to ban open containers in split decision
The Gainesville City Commission has voted to repeal an ordinance passed during the pandemic to...
Gainesville commissioners vote to ban open containers in split decision
An attorney for the State’s Ethics Commission says under Florida law, the Ethics Commission...
Attorney for the State’s Ethics Commission says the chair should resign