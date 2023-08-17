Rotary Club members volunteer to cook food for veterans and families

Veterans and their families staying at the local Gainesville Fisher House were treated to meals cooked by volunteers from the Greater Gainesville Rotary Club.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Greater Gainesville Rotary Club volunteered to cook dinner for veterans and their families staying at the local Gainesville Fisher House.

The Fisher House serves families of veterans who are in the VA Hospital for treatment.

Volunteers made the guests beef stew, salad, sweet tea, and apple pie.

About 135,000 patients are treated each year which makes it the busiest VA in the country.

