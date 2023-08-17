Sentence date set for Summerfield man convicted of 2020 vehicular homicide

Edward Hill, 22, was placed under arrest yesterday ahead of his sentencing date on September 21.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Summerfield who pled “no contest” to vehicular homicide is set to be sentenced next month for a deadly crash from 2020.

Ocala Police officers report that on June 18 of 2020, Hill was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection of West State Road 40 (also called West Silver Springs Boulevard) and Southwest 27th Avenue. They say he was driving over 70 miles per hour on West State Road 40 - the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

Detectives say the Electronic Data Recorder of Hill’s vehicle revealed that Hill sped through the intersection instead of slowing down.

Hill crashed into a vehicle driving on Southwest 27th Avenue. The Ocala driver of the impacted vehicle, John Lento, died.

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and officers say Hill turned himself in on June 21.

Hill was booked at the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Ocala officers say the bond was paid and Hill was released.

Yesterday, Hill pled “no contest”. The Judge ordered him to be placed back under arrest until his sentence date on September 21 of this year.

