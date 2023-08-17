‘They put my daughter’s life in danger’: Mother upset her four-year-old daughter was found on side of road

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of the new school year was a rocky one for a mother in Levy County, who was furious a bus driver dropped off only one of her children at home.

Tanda Potter said she got a call from staff at Joyce Bullock Elementary on Friday to inform her that her four-year-old daughter boarded the school bus.

Her son was dropped off at home 30 minutes later, but her daughter was nowhere in sight. Potter said she ran after the bus and and asked the driver where her little girl was.

“He did not ask what she looked like, he did not ask for her name, he did not look at any documents that he received when he received the children,” said Potter.

According to Levy County Sheriff’s deputies, the girl was found walking along NE Highway 27 in Williston, miles away from her home. They said the state attorney’s office is reviewing the facts of the case to determine if a crime has been committed.

Superintendent Christopher Cowart told TV20 they are investigating if any policies were broken. So far, no final decisions have been made regarding the bus driver’s punishment.

The mother believes the school did everything they could to ensure her daughter was safe and the bus driver should be fired.

“This is not an acceptable mistake,” said Potter. “They put my daughter’s life in danger.”

Potter said she was proud with how her daughter reacted, but the child was shaken up.

“She was terrified, “ said Potter. “She kept telling me ‘Mommy I was crying when I was walking down the street.’”

Her children are no longer riding the school bus.

