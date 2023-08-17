University of Florida students begin moving into dorms

Students must use their Gator-one apps to get their keys to check in for their move-in appointments.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New and returning Florida Gators crawled onto campus for move-in day. Students must use their Gator-one apps to get their keys to check in for their move-in appointments.

They are encouraged to have their families start unloading in marked zones near their dorms that will be open until 5 p.m. Officials say vehicles shouldn’t be left unattended, and they are offering a shuttle to take students and families to and from the parking areas until 5:30 p.m.

“It’s been a beautiful day so far at least the part where we were moving in,” said Tomas Chavarria, a freshman. “No rain, it was beautiful, thank god. And then when we came up, everything was super clean, surprisingly enough. We got everything up real quick, set up the beds, set up the closets, and everything looks super nice.”

Move-in time slots are also available on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m super excited to get into what I want to study. It’s really different from high school in that way, where you can study what you want, and obviously being part of a huge environment like a Florida Gator, it’s more of a community than it was in high school.”

