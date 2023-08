GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Do you like thrift shopping like our friends at WIND-FM? Does a free trip to Sea World (parking included!) sound interesting to you? See what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM on this edition of “What’s Up”.

TRENDING: Yearly maintenance temporarily closes nature preserve

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.