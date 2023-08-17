Yearly maintenance temporarily closes nature preserve

The Barr Hammock Preserve Levy Loop Trail in Micanopy will be closed until Saturday due to the yearly maintenance.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nature trail in Alachua County will be closed for the next few days.

Officials say they will perform annual maintenance on the Barr Hammock Preserve Levy Loop Trail in Micanopy. Workers will be mowing around the levee, and the trail is expected to re-open by Saturday.

The nearly six thousand-acre preserve is managed by the Alachua County Forever Program.

