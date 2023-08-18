86-year-old sentenced to 3 years for shooting a man in Alachua County

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - An 86-year-old man from Waldo was sentenced to three years in prison for shooting a man who tried to stop him from driving under the influence.

Ernest Dority, 86, was arrested in April 2022 after he shot Harry Jordan at a party. Witnesses say Jordan took Dority’s keys because he was drinking.

Jordan refused to give the keys back and Dority shot him in the head.

TRENDING: GPD arrests man involved in shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Woodland Park

Judge David Kreider also added three years probation to Dority’s sentence.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.