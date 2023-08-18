86-year-old sentenced to 3 years for shooting a man in Alachua County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - An 86-year-old man from Waldo was sentenced to three years in prison for shooting a man who tried to stop him from driving under the influence.

Ernest Dority, 86, was arrested in April 2022 after he shot Harry Jordan at a party. Witnesses say Jordan took Dority’s keys because he was drinking.

Jordan refused to give the keys back and Dority shot him in the head.

Judge David Kreider also added three years probation to Dority’s sentence.

