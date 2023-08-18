All star senior brings home the gold just months after surgery

A Gainesville resident recently returned from Fairbanks, Alaska with eight more medals to add to his massive collection.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident recently returned from Fairbanks, Alaska with eight more medals to add to his massive collection, even though he was in surgery just a few months prior.

Cecil Cordell is a 66-year-old Track and Field athlete from Gainesville. Over the course of his career, he has won 145 gold, 45 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

He recently competed in the Alaska International Senior Games from August 5-13th. However, just seven months before, Cordell was undergoing a total hip replacement. When he told doctors that he still wanted to compete in Alaska, they said ‘There’s no way, you won’t be ready,’ yet he proved them wrong.

RELATED: Never too late: Cecil Cordell’s journey

Over the past several years, Cordell has faced several health problems. From a shoulder rotator cuff repair in May to carpal tunnel and osteoarthritis, he has overcome a lot throughout his career.

“I was determined to not let these injuries as you get older slow me down in what I love to do.” Said Cordell.

Cordell not only competed in Alaska, he plans to compete in four events next month at the Gainesville Senior Games from September 8-10, and 15-17.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's are searching from a missing 24-year-old woman.
MCSO identifies human remains as those of a missing Summerfield woman
The car and school bus involved in the accident on Newberry road Friday morning.
School bus crash early Friday morning
Timothy Muscarella, 54, charged with DUI
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into motorcycle
A Gainesville resident recently returned from Fairbanks, Alaska with eight more medals to add...
All star senior brings home the gold just months after surgery