All star senior brings home the gold just months after surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident recently returned from Fairbanks, Alaska with eight more medals to add to his massive collection, even though he was in surgery just a few months prior.

Cecil Cordell is a 66-year-old Track and Field athlete from Gainesville. Over the course of his career, he has won 145 gold, 45 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

He recently competed in the Alaska International Senior Games from August 5-13th. However, just seven months before, Cordell was undergoing a total hip replacement. When he told doctors that he still wanted to compete in Alaska, they said ‘There’s no way, you won’t be ready,’ yet he proved them wrong.

Over the past several years, Cordell has faced several health problems. From a shoulder rotator cuff repair in May to carpal tunnel and osteoarthritis, he has overcome a lot throughout his career.

“I was determined to not let these injuries as you get older slow me down in what I love to do.” Said Cordell.

Cordell not only competed in Alaska, he plans to compete in four events next month at the Gainesville Senior Games from September 8-10, and 15-17.

