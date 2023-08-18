Bradford knocked off Chiefland, 28-6 in the preempted preseason opener

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford defeated Chiefland in the preseason opener game on Thursday, 28 to 6.

The Tornadoes dominated the game from start to finish. In the first quarter, senior quarterback Dae’jon Shanks gives a handoff to Willie Pollard to take a 6-0 lead.

Pollard led the way on the ground for Bradford rushing for 73 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown.

The Tornadoes manage to get the ball back after Chiefland fumbles. Shanks throws a dime to tight end Chason Clark for a 14-yard touchdown. Bradford up 14-0.

Bradford managed to stop the Indians offense and had another chance with the ball. Shanks threw to the left corner where Torin Brazell catches the 22-yard pass. Shanks threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns in his debut.

In the 2nd quarter, the Indians moved the ball down the field. On 3rd and goal, Jon Adams puts the Indians on the board off the rushing touchdown.

Adams will play both sides of the ball this year. Last season, he was one of the top freshman edge rushers in the state but serves a new role for the team. Adams will play quarterback for the Indians as well.

He rushed for 81 yards on 12 attempts and completed 4-of-5 passes for 17 yards.

The second half was canceled due to lightning in the area.

Bradford opens their season next Friday vs Baker County while Chiefland hits the road vs Williston.

